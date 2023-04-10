Young Henrys adds Ginger Beer to its core range

Young Henrys has added a Ginger Beer to its core range as sales of ginger beer soar nationally.

Alcoholic ginger beer was one of the star performers in bottle shops over summer, with Coles Liquor and Endeavour Group both reporting bumper sales. Ginger beer sales at Coles Liquor grew 40% across its stores. with younger drinkers aged 18 to 35 the biggest consumers.

It has also been a booming category for drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings, with ginger beer sales increasing by 27% in the last quarter of 2022.

A “rock’n’roll take” on the classic ginger beer, the Young Henrys Ginger Beer is described by the brewer as a “blend of citrus-y lime sweetness that playfully lingers in your mouth after each sip”.

It sits at 4% ABV and exudes colourful floral hints, peppered with earthy undertones and a bright, zesty finish.

“We wanted to create a product that was well balanced, and I think we’ve absolutely smashed that out of the park,” said Jesse Searls, Young Henrys Head Brewer.

“Young Henrys Ginger Beer is really incredible. It’s got a nice sweetness upfront, with a dry and bitey finish. The spice really accumulates after a few sips. Already a big staff favourite, we hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do!”

Young Henrys Ginger Beer is available in bottle shops nationally in 4-packs and cases, RRP: $24.90/4-pack

RRP: $74.99/case.