Asahi debuts Solo Women campaign

Iconic Solo soft drink is celebrating its 50th birthday by creating its first campaign featuring “Solo Women” joining in the adventure sports that made the brand famous in the 70s and 80s.

Generations of moustache and mullet-wearing Solo men have helped the drink become one of Australia’s most recognisable brands through heroic displays of effort. Kayaking off waterfalls, arm wrestling, fishing for a shark or even wrestling a

crocodile all required a Solo to quench their hard-earned thirst.

Now Solo women are joining in the signature “slamming it down fast” ads for the milestone birthday year, with new ads featuring world junior wakeboarding champion Chloe Mills and expert kayaker Dita Pahl who competes in the Australian

wildwater team.

Asahi Lifestyle Beverages General Manager Marketing Lauren Fildes said: “The iconic Solo Man still exists, but this showcases that all Australians’ thirst worthy efforts are deserving of a Solo!”

Solo was launched in 1973 and its ads have featured four main actors, including the original Michael Ace in the ‘70s and ‘80s, comedian Joel Creasey’s father Terry and, more recently, Wollongong’s Adam Demos who is currently starring in the Hollywood hit show “Sex/Life”.

Today, almost 60 million litres of Solo, including no-sugar Solo Zero, are consumed by Australians each year. The iconic lemon tang brand remains in over 1.7 million Australian households.

The Solo range now features an original, Zero Sugar, and a lemon-lime Solo in Zero Sugar.

The new ads, featuring Solo women and the slogan “crushing thirst since 1973” will run nationally and bring back the catchy Solo jingle.

