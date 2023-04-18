PUBLIC acquires The Maybe Group

Move over Merivale, there’s a new hospitality giant in town following PUBLIC’s acquisition of The Maybe Group.

PUBLIC has amassed more 20 properties in its portfolio in just 12 months, valued at an estimated $470 million. Its first opening was The Strand Hotel, followed by venues including Oxford House, the Lady Hampshire and El Primo Sanchez, a collaborative project with The Maybe Group, which opened in February.

The Maybe Group includes four venues, Dean & Nancy on 22, Maybe Sammy, Sammy Jr and Maybe Frank. The Rat Pack-inspired Maybe Sammy in The Rocks was rated No.29 on the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars in 2022, making it the top bar in Australasia.

“PUBLIC has grown at an incredible pace over the past 12 months and we are continuing this trajectory as we acquire The Maybe Group,” said executive chairman Jon Adgemis, a former KPMG investment banker.

Adgemis told The Daily Telegraph that within six weeks of opening El Primo Sanchez business had improved five-fold.

The Maybe Group’s Vincenzo Lombardo, Stefano Cantino and Martin Hudak will now apply their know-how to Public’s pubs, bars and restaurants.

“We have an established and progressive working relationship with PUBLIC,” Lombardo told Good Food.

“The success of El Primo Sanchez and the feeling of family within PUBLIC meant there was no question when it came to joining Jon and the team.”

“The same attention to detail and level of hospitality service we are known for at the likes of Maybe Sammy, Sammy Junior and El Primo Sanchez will be threaded through the PUBLIC venues as we become part of the portfolio and team.”

Adgemis is keen to continue expanding the group and said “other acquisitions won’t be ruled out in the future.”

Plans to expand Maybe Cocktail Festival

Following the success of the collaborative Maybe Cocktail Festival from 12-19 April 2023, planning is underway to expand the event to Byron Bay and Melbourne.

Some of the best bars from around the globe descended on Sydney for the inaugural Maybe Cocktail Festival, seeing bar talent from 10 of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 plus three from their 51-100 list present free bar events across seven venues in Sydney, including Maybe Sammy, Dean & Nancy on 22, Sammy Junior, El Primo Sanchez, Oxford House, The Norfolk Hotel, and Lady Hampshire.

Each bartender took up residency at one bar for a high-octane, three-hour guest shift where they showcased their bartending prowess, cocktail creations and hospitality.

Maybe Group sold an estimated 4000 cocktails in a week at the festival.