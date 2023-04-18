Lion, Coca-Cola & Asahi unite to co-ordinate CDS Vic

VicReturn has been appointed as Scheme Co-ordinator for the new Victorian container deposit scheme, CDS Vic.

VicReturn is a not-for-profit entity with members comprising Lion, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Asahi Beverages, with each having significant experience in managing container deposit schemes across Australia.

As Scheme Co-ordinator, VicReturn will be responsible for managing the marketing of CDS Vic, running its financial operations and ensuring the smooth operation of the Scheme. VicReturn will work closely with the Victorian Government and the three Network Operators to deliver a world-class container deposit scheme for Victorians.

VicReturn Chair Paul Klymenko said: “I congratulate the Victorian Government on the introduction of its container deposit

scheme. CDS Vic will have real environmental and social benefits and help create a circular economy for beverage containers.

“I also congratulate the three successful Network Operators on their appointments, and look forward to working with them to make CDS Vic a huge success.

“As the co-founder and Chief Sustainability Advisor of Planet Ark, I couldn’t be more pleased to be associated with this great Victorian Scheme.”

Asahi Beverages Group CEO Robert Iervasi said: “Asahi Beverages is incredibly proud to be involved in delivering a container deposit scheme for Victorians.

“As the maker of some of Victoria’s most beloved beverages such as Victoria Bitter, Carlton Draught, Schweppes, Pepsi Max, Solo and Cool Ridge water, we’re pleased that more of our beverage containers will now be recycled and play a part in the circular economy.

“We’re in the process of helping build a PET recycling facility in Altona, with our joint venture partners, Pact, Cleanaway and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. CDS Vic will play an important part in providing PET bottles for the Altona recycling facility, leading to better environmental outcomes for Victoria.”

Lion Group CEO Sam Fischer said: “Lion is proud of our longstanding involvement in Australian container deposit schemes,

which stretches back more than 40 years.

“As the brewer behind some of Australia’s most loved beverage brands including Victorian- born Furphy, XXXX, Stone & Wood and James Squire we are thrilled to play a role in delivering this important scheme for the community here in Victoria.

“We have ambitious packaging and circular economy targets and look forward to the volume of our beverage containers returned and recycled increasing significantly as the Victorian scheme comes online.”

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Vice President and General Manager – Australia, Pacific & Indonesia Peter West said: “At Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, we are determined to be a catalyst in Australia’s circular economy, including in Victoria, a state that’s long been integral to our business.

“The launch of CDS Vic represents a step-change for Victoria’s circular economy. Through our involvement in VicReturn, coupled with our investment in Circular Plastics Australia’s PET recycling plant in Altona with Pact Group, Cleanaway and Asahi Beverages, we are proud to help create a closed loop in Victoria where bottles and cans can be used, collected,

recycled and reborn.

“Together with our partners, we look forward to working with the Victorian Government to give people across the state the opportunity to take part in and benefit from Australia’s newest container deposit scheme.”