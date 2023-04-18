Three new releases & a Gold medal for Twenty Third Street

It’s been an exciting month for South Australia’s Twenty Third Street, which has added three new products to its line up and another Gold medal to its collection.

Twenty Third Street, which was named Australian Distillery of the Year at the 2022 New York International Spirits Competition, just took out a Gold medal at the 2023 London Spirits Competition for its Mulberry Gin.

The new products added to its portfolio of spirits are Pomegranate Vodka, Tropical Gin and Quattro Juniper Gin.

Head of Marketing and Sales Chris Illman said: “There’s something for everyone in our new spirits. The Pomegranate Vodka is smooth and earthy, using fruit from our own Pomegranates Australia orchard, while our Tropical Gin is the perfect way to experience summer all year round.

“Our Quattro Gin is a juniper lovers’ dream, with a punchy and full palate, balanced by citrus. It’s our most complex gin yet and creates a complete unique drinking experience.”

The Tropical Gin contains mango, pineapple, passionfruit and finger lime, all sourced within Australia. The Pomegranate Vodka uses rich, earthy-sweet pomegranates grown in the distillery’s own orchard in Wanabi, less than 100km from its Renmark home.

Quattro Gin takes juniper to the fourth dimension in one of the most unique and complex gins on the market. It’s headed by Australian wild juniper, followed by Bulgarian blue juniper, Macedonian wild juniper and Bulgarian red juniper, extracted across four tailored methods and lifted with local citrus and seven stunning aromatics including local

coriander and ginkgo leaf.

The new range from Twenty Third Street Distillery is available now through Sippify and selected independent retailers. To find out more, head to 23rdstreetdistillery.com.au.