XXXX is celebrating its partnership with the Queensland Maroons and the State of Origin season by releasing a limited edition postcode can design that encourages all of Queensland to show their pride in their origin.

Each can of the limited edition release XXXX GOLD Pride In Your Origin tins features a number from 0-9 that can be used to make up one of Queensland’s 447 postcodes.

Parent company Lion’s Head of Marketing – Core Beer, Chris Allan said: “XXXX has a proud 145-year history of supporting Queenslanders, and our new Pride In Your Origin cans are a genuine way to spark pride within communities across the Sunshine State.

“Our Pride In Your Origin cans are a way of enabling all consumers to celebrate the towns and communities that they are a part of. It allows all footy fans to showcase their community pride when they come together in living rooms, footy clubhouses and local pubs to support the Maroons in the annual battle for state pride.”

Queensland Maroons lock Patrick Carrigan added: “Growing up in Brisbane it was my dream to represent my state in the Maroon jersey. When I step out onto the field, I’m stepping out for everyone from my hometown of Holland Park (4121) and for our loyal QLD supporters. The new XXXX cans are a great way for Queenslanders to share our pride. Cheers to the mighty Maroons!”

The limited-edition XXXX cans have been printed in-house at the iconic XXXX Milton (4064) brewery site.

“The Maroons are extremely proud of the communities that helped get them to where they are now,” said Anthony Ireland-Jones General Manager – Commercial and Consumer Engagement at QRL.

“I look forward to seeing Queenslanders from all over the state sharing their pride in their postcode with the XXXX collectible cans in hand as they enjoy the games this year.”

The 375ml cans are now available for a limited time in specially marked XXXX GOLD 30-case (RRP $55) at major liquor outlets across Queensland, while stocks last.