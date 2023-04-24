Grandad Jack’s releases limited edition pink gin

Granddad Jack’s is raising a glass to mums with a limited release tipple this Mother’s Day – Pink on Pink Gin.

The only coloured gin produced by the team at Granddad Jack’s, the Pink-on-Pink varietal is a labour of love for head distiller and company co-founder Luke Ridden – he developed the concept four years ago in honour of his wife Jess after she gave birth to the couple’s first child Archer.

“There are no words to describe how special it is to become a parent and to see your wife and best friend in that way is heart-warming,” Ridden said.

“I wanted to create a drink that bottled that special feeling.”

While a different batch is produced each year in the lead up to Mother’s Day, the uncertainty associated with sourcing local produce means that the Pink on Pink Gin is not identically replicated year after year. It is for this reason that this limited-edition gin has become a symbol of motherhood – one of a kind, each different in her own way.



Keira Wolf has designed the label for this year’s release. Wolf is a self-taught Australian artist based on the Gold Coast who has been painting since early childhood.

“As a family-owned craft distillery, supporting local and giving back to our community is central in all we do so finding ways to involve other local businesses is always front of mind,” said Granddad Jack’s CEO and Founder David Ridden.





Three cocktails have been crafted featuring Pink on Pink Gin – ‘Shiuma Rosa’, ‘Sip Sip Baby’, and ‘Spill The Tea’. The cocktails can be enjoyed at Granddad Jack’s Brisbane or Gold Coast distilleries while stocks last.



Granddad Jack’s Pink on Pink Gin is available for purchase now at granddadjacks.com

