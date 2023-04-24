Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has appointed Orlando Rodriguez as Managing Director CCEP Australia.

Rodriguez joined CCEP in 2019, and is currently working as Vice President, Customer Service and Supply Chain for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific. Prior to that, Rodriguez held several senior roles for large retailers in Australia and New Zealand.

Peter West, Regional Managing Director CCEP Australia, Pacific and Indonesia Business Unit (API) said: “Orlando has built a strong reputation across the FMCG and retail industry in both Australia and NZ. He’s achieved a huge amount since joining the CCEP business back in 2019, and we’ve already seen how he delivers excellent results for his people, our customers, partners, and the business.”

Rodriguez said: “First and foremost, it’s a business with incredible people who collectively have created one of Australia’s best places to work. We have a leading beverage portfolio, an unrivalled distribution network, and exciting growth opportunities ahead.”

Rodriguez will formally commence in the role on May 1, 2023.

Peter West will continue as regional managing director for the Australia, Pacific and Indonesia (API) Business Unit of CCEP with Rodgriguez assuming day to day responsibility for the Australian business.

West’s focus will remain on the strategic agenda for the region, working closely with the local Country MDs of Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia & PNG, who will report to him.