Tooheys gets a bold new look & ad campaign

Lion is celebrating surging sales for its classic beers by giving its Tooheys portfoliio a packaging refresh and new ad campaign.

The enthusiasm for classic beer has been gathering pace since the first pandemic lockdown of 2020, when retailers began reporting a swing away from craft beer towards mainstream brands such as Tooheys New and XXXX Gold made by Lion, and Victoria Bitter and Carlton Draught made by Carlton & United Breweries.

James Brindley, then managing director of Lion Australia, told the Australian Financial Review that in tougher economic times ”people tend to gravitate towards established brands they know and trust”.

“While pubs and clubs are closed, we’re seeing well-known and loved classic brands like Tooheys New and XXXX Gold performing well through the off-premise channel,” Brindley said.

With lockdowns well and truly over, Lion has unveiled a bold new look for all its Tooheys brands. The brewer said the overhaul of the packaging gave the brands “a fresh, modern look, while simultaneously reflecting its rich history and enduring commitment to brewing great, refreshing beer’. The new design has been rolled out across the entire Tooheys portfolio.

The new campaign to accompany the packaging update is a spin on the classic “I feel like a Tooheys or two” jingle from the 1970s. Get a taste for it here.

In 1976 the original campaign pushed the brand to the number-one spot in the NSW beer market and held it there during a 12-year run.

Watch the original ad below:

Why classic beers are making a comeback