Australia triumphs at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Twenty three Australian spirits have been awarded Double Gold medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), the largest international spirits competition in the United States.
With two decades of experience, the SFWSC has become one of the most respected competitions in the world. Judging is blind and done by a prestigious panel of nationally recognised distilled spirits judges, each selected for their distinct and trusted palate.
Double Gold medals are awarded when every judge at the table gives a spirit a gold medal.
As Uproxx describes it: “Winning a Double Gold medal at any spirits competition definitely makes a big impact. It means your product stood out amongst its peers and found fans among some truly seasoned tasters. When that competition is as highly regarded as the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, (SFWSC) it’s kind of like being nominated for a liquor Oscar.”
The Double Gold winners
- 23rd Street Distillery Signature Gin
- 78 Degrees Classic Gin
- 78 Degrees Sunset Gin
- Amber Lane Single Apera Cask 087 Australian Single Malt Whiskey GG
- Archie Rose Signature Dry Gin
- Archie Rose Bone Dry Gin
- Banks and Bloom Ice Vodka
- Billy Stitch Distillery Dry Gin
- Billy Stitch Distillery Berry Mojito Gin
- Callington Mill Distillery El Sol Tasmanian Single Malt Whisky
- Cape Grim Cape Grim 666 Autumn Butter Vodka Tasmania Australia Flavoured Vodka
- Four Corners American Gin Australia Gin
- Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon Kentucky Australia Single Barrel Bourbon
- Ginny Pig BOTANIC
- Headlands Seacliff Vodka
- Headlands Muscat Cask Whisky
- MORRIS Whisky Australian Single Malt Whisky Muscat Barrel
- MORRIS Whisky Australian Single Malt Whisky Signature
- Naught Overproof Gin Victoria Australia Gin
- Never Never Distilling Co. Export Strength Triple Juniper Australia Gin
- Offshore Vodka
- Tempus Two Shiraz Gin
- Tinberry Distilling Co Signature Gin
- Wharf St. Distillery Citrus Gin
- Wharf St. Distillery Pigface Gin
