Australia triumphs at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Twenty three Australian spirits have been awarded Double Gold medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), the largest international spirits competition in the United States.

With two decades of experience, the SFWSC has become one of the most respected competitions in the world. Judging is blind and done by a prestigious panel of nationally recognised distilled spirits judges, each selected for their distinct and trusted palate.

Double Gold medals are awarded when every judge at the table gives a spirit a gold medal.

As Uproxx describes it: “Winning a Double Gold medal at any spirits competition definitely makes a big impact. It means your product stood out amongst its peers and found fans among some truly seasoned tasters. When that competition is as highly regarded as the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, (SFWSC) it’s kind of like being nominated for a liquor Oscar.”

The Double Gold winners

23rd Street Distillery Signature Gin

78 Degrees Classic Gin

78 Degrees Sunset Gin

Amber Lane Single Apera Cask 087 Australian Single Malt Whiskey GG

Archie Rose Signature Dry Gin

Archie Rose Bone Dry Gin

Banks and Bloom Ice Vodka

Billy Stitch Distillery Dry Gin

Billy Stitch Distillery Berry Mojito Gin

Callington Mill Distillery El Sol Tasmanian Single Malt Whisky

Cape Grim Cape Grim 666 Autumn Butter Vodka Tasmania Australia Flavoured Vodka

Four Corners American Gin Australia Gin

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon Kentucky Australia Single Barrel Bourbon

Ginny Pig BOTANIC

Headlands Seacliff Vodka

Headlands Muscat Cask Whisky

MORRIS Whisky Australian Single Malt Whisky Muscat Barrel

MORRIS Whisky Australian Single Malt Whisky Signature

Naught Overproof Gin Victoria Australia Gin

Never Never Distilling Co. Export Strength Triple Juniper Australia Gin

Offshore Vodka

Tempus Two Shiraz Gin

Tinberry Distilling Co Signature Gin

Wharf St. Distillery Citrus Gin

Wharf St. Distillery Pigface Gin

