ALH & Lion launch ‘Shout a mate’ campaign

ALH Hotels and Lion have launched a campaign to help ease cost of living pressures on beer lovers with a two beers for the price of one offer.

The ‘Shout a mate’ deal applies to selected Lion beers across ALH venues in most states across Australia. All patrons have to do is go to the website, register for a beer and show the notification to the staff behind the bar.

ALH Interim Managing Director Paul Walton said: “We know that people are returning to the pubs in good numbers and that is something we welcome.

“But we know that with the economy the way it is, it means people are tightening their belts. This is a way we can still reward those loyal customers and support them the same way they have supported us.

“These are the people that stood by us when we were forced to change the way we operated during the pandemic and it’s a way to give back.”

Consumers return to beer as budget pressures bite

Lion Managing Director David Smith said appreciation of classic Aussie beers was surging. In the case of younger pub-goers, this means some are becoming acquainted with these great Australian brews for the first time.

“We know that XXXX, Tooheys and Hahn are some of the most loved beers in the country,” Smith said.

“For generations they have been right at the centre of life’s sociable moments.”

“These iconic brands hold a special place in Australia’s history and culture and in these uncertain times, people are returning to the beers they know and love or discovering them in the case of the younger demographic. We can’t wait to shout a schooner of our most loved beers at some great ALH venues.”

Available now until stocks run out, limited to one redemption per person. ALH and Lion are calling beer lovers for brewery duty, to “shout a mate” by buying a beer and getting one free for a mate.

To find your nearest ALH Hotel, visit https://www.alhgroup.com.au/venues. The offer is not available in Northern Territory and Queensland.

Why classic beers are making a comeback