St Hubert’s The Stag unveils biodegradable billboard

St Hubert’s The Stag has partnered with environmental restoration company AirSeed to launch biodegradable billboards and plant 100,000 seed pods via drone technology.

The seed pods will be released to an area of Australia impacted by extreme weather condition and the effects of climate change. The pods will be planted across 2023 at Victoria’s Winton Wetlands – the largest wetland restoration project in the

Southern Hemisphere and the shoot location for the creative campaign.

Ben Culligan, Marketing and Category Director for St Hubert’s The Stag’s parent company, Treasury Premium Brands, said: “With our roots quite literally embedded in agriculture, it’s crucial as an industry we do what we can when it comes

to preserving the Australian landscape. St Hubert’s The Stag has long had a focus on the wilderness, so the

opportunity to partner with a company such as AirSeed was a natural fit. Together, we’re committed to helping rewild

some of Australia’s most fragile ecosystems and we’re incredibly proud to help champion AirSeed’s vital work.”

To mark the partnership, biodegradable, seed-planting billboards were created, featuring in the launch film from Treasury Wine Estates’ in-house creative agency, Splash.

Created in collaboration with The Glue Society, the biodegradable Adshels contain AirSeed pod technology, designed to break down and plant a species of flora suited to the surrounding environment.

Tom Opie, Creative Director at Splash TWE said: “We looked to promote the partnership in an impactful way that’s true to the environmental cause. It’s been a rewarding project to bring to life, while bolstering awareness for AirSeed’s meaningful work.”

Jonathan Dawe, AirSeed’s Business Development Executive, said: “This partnership acts as a positive signal to the market about environmental restoration and it’s a pleasure to tell that story alongside St Hubert’s The Stag. An innovative communication, the new campaign educates consumers about the significance of our work and showcases that every AirSeed pod we plant contributes to something bigger.”

Complementing the campaign, St Hubert’s The Stag has unveiled updated packaging, integrating the partnership message, including a QR code for consumers to scan and learn more. The refresh also introduces a lighter weight bottle, helping to minimise the company’s carbon footprint – a considered step the label hopes to build on going forward.

St Hubert’s The Stag wines are available from leading liquor retailers nationwide.