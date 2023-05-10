Must-see new ad campaign for Jim Beam

Jim Beam has launched a new global ad campaign featuring one of the world’s most iconic connection songs – Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Carolina”. The campaign celebrates the notion that “People Are Good For You.” It includes a new website and advertising, accompanied by the rollout of a new visual identity and packaging.

The new campaign and identity kick off the brand’s strategy to reinvigorate and drive an emotional connection between Jim Beam and the next generation of consumers.

“We started this process by going back to our heritage as a brand crafted through the generations by the first family of bourbon,” said Jim Beam Global Brand Vice President Veronique Mura.

“Jim Beam is an iconic brand that has celebrated the power of human connection for over two hundred years, going back to the front porch of the Beam family home where everyone was welcome. Our new global brand campaign puts our authenticity and warmth on full display and reminds audiences that there’s no feeling more special than being around other people.”

The campaign has launched in the United States, marks the start of a global rollout for Jim Beam that will debut in additional markets later this year.

It captures a moment of human connection by showcasing a community united in a spontaneous moment of joy as they sing the Neil Diamond hit that Jim Beam says reflects its welcoming spirit.

Honoring the DNA of the brand, the refreshed visual identity started with an exploration of Jim Beam through the generations. From its logo featuring the iconic rosette, packaging, website and all consumer touchpoints, the visual identity will debut in the US and Japan in June and then follow globally.

