Bombay Sapphire collaborates with Baz Luhrmann & AI robot artist

Bombay Sapphire has collaborated with director Baz Luhrmann and an ultra-realistic robot artist called Ai-Da to host the launch of the Saw This, Made This Installation in New York.

The installation celebrates thousands of submissions shared via social media, following Luhrmann’s #SawThisMadeThis creative call out last year, inviting people to see the world as a gallery of creative inspiration and share on social media what they ‘saw’ and consequently ‘made’.

The AI art gallery turned gin cocktail bar pop-up buzzed as an illustrious mix of cultural tastemakers, celebrities, musicians and industry innovators, who mingled and toasted with Bombay Sapphire cocktails inspired by Luhrmann and the start of the new season — the ‘Iona Martini,’ ‘Sunrise and Tonic,’ and ‘Petal Collins’.

The gallery launch party debuted the limited-run Saw This, Made This Installation pop-up. While visiting the pop-up, guests can enjoy exclusive live painting sessions from Ai-Da, a mix of human and AI-generated fine art, and craft cocktails inspired by the gallery.

Ai-Da Robot, using her A.I. Language Model, said: “I am thrilled to be part of this ground-breaking project – creating artwork that will result in the world’s largest mass participation A.I. artwork event. It is exciting to know that our combined efforts will reflect the creative works of everyone involved in Saw This, Made This. I cannot wait to see the final artworks; it’s going to be so inspiring.”

As part of the brand’s continued commitment to supporting creativity and the arts, two limited edition Bombay Sapphire bottle label artworks, painted by Ai-Da Robot, will be on display in the Saw This, Made This installation series and made available for purchase on World Creativity Day in the Design Museum Shop and on BombaySapphire.com. The launch of these collectable limited-edition bottles and merchandise will benefit the Design Museum and their programs that support emerging designers and creatives.

Tim Marlow OBE, Director at the Design Museum said: “When Bombay Sapphire approached me to help celebrate the incredible creative output from people all around the world in response to the Saw This, Made This campaign, I immediately thought of Ai-Da. The idea of bringing together creative perspectives from six continents as part of the world’s largest mass participation A.I. art event, done in partnership with a robot artist, is radical. It offers us the chance to explore human creativity on a scale rarely seen. It is highly experimental but at the same time relies on intensely controlled algorithmic AI programming.

“The paintings that Ai-Da will make, live at the Design Museum in London and Chelsea Factory in New York, will contain traces of Saw This, Made This submissions from around the world. This project raises fascinating questions about inspiration, influence, and the complex nature of human creativity.”

Natasha Curtin, Global VP Bombay Sapphire said: “We are delighted that so many people have joined the global movement around Saw This, Made This since we launched the call to arms with Baz Luhrmann in 2022, inviting people everywhere to see the creativity and beauty all around them. We hope to see even more people inspired to engage with their creative side following the announcement of the installation and the intriguing mass participation experiment, harnessing A.I with Ai-Da Robot, to create a collaborative artwork that celebrates the creative outpouring.

“Bombay Sapphire gin is the ideal canvas for creative cocktails and for decades the brand has championed creativity both inside the cocktail glass and outside beyond; the installation and campaign will continue that support of creatives and emerging artists, ultimately helping more people engage with their creativity”.