10 wildest beer flavours at GABS

The GABS Craft Beer Spectapular 2023 kicks off on May 21 in Melbourne before heading to Sydney and Brisbane and this year’s limited-edition beer flavours do not disappoint.

Brewers famously think out of the box for GABS and have come up with a whopping 120 unique craft beers that will be brewed and unveiled for the very first time at the festival.

Check out 10 of the wildest beer flavours that will be available at GABS:

Jam Donut Beer by Bright Brewery

Red Frog Beer by Blackman’s Brewery

Pizza Beer by Frexi Brewing

Tim, Tam and Tom Beer by B.O.B

Biscoff Ice Cream Beer by Aether Brewing

Beetroot Beer by Moffat Beach Brewing Co

Hop Quad Buns Beer by Mismatch Brewing Co

Boba Beer by Dad & Dave’s Brewing

Vovo Whip Kettle Sour Beer by ATOMIC Brewing

Mango & Coconut Pastry Sour by Modus Brewing

Founded in 2011 by beer impresarios Steve Jeffares and Guy Greenstone (the guys behind The Local Taphouse and Stomping Ground Brewery & Beer Hall), GABS was originally known as the Great Australian Beer SpecTAPular, and was designed as a celebration of craft beer diversity and creativity. The inaugural event was such a success that the team jumped on the opportunity to create a unique, educational and fun festival experience that excited both converted craft beer fans and the uninitiated.

Nine years later, GABS has become much more than a beer festival. It showcases the best Australian and New Zealand craft breweries and cider producers and features hundreds of beers and ciders, food vendors, interactive exhibitor stalls, food and drink education, along with fun entertainment and activities.

In addition to Australia’s craft beer stars and highly anticipated start-up breweries, this year’s GABS welcomes back some international rockstars with California’s Sierra Nevada, the United States’ first billion dollar independent brewery and global sensation and Cloudwater from Manchester in the UK. Both these breweries will be pouring GABS exclusives and a range of their famous core beers.

Other highlights include Melbourne’s biggest 80s party at the Melbourne event, Mountain Goat’s Air Guitar Championship and Mick Fanning’s Balter Tins of Glory game.

Head to GABS at these locations:

Melbourne from May 21-21

Sydney on June 2-3

Brisbane on June 10

Click here for ticket details.