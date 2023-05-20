Dan Murphy’s Decoded Spirits Awards have revealed Australia’s best value spirits for 2023 across gin, vodka, whisky and more.

The 14-strong panel of experts blind tasted and identified the best of the best. And for the first time this year, they introduced a value pick across the 19 categories.

Dan Murphy’s Spirits Assistant Category Manager and Decoded Spirits judge Dom Patterson said: “We are delighted to see the Decoded Spirits Awards enter their second year, as they are an important way to continue to demystify what is an incredibly exciting, yet sometimes overwhelming category for our customers.

“While all this year’s winning products represent exceptional value for money, it is fantastic to be able to showcase the best value options within each judging category too, so there really are options to suit all tastes and budgets.”

The best value spirits

Whisk(e)y – Australian: 78 Degrees Australian Whiskey 700ml ($90)

Whisk(e)y – North American: Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey 700ml ($82.90)

Whisk(e)y – World: Redbreast 12 Year Old Irish Whiskey 700ml ($109.90)

Whisk(e)y – Scotch: Glenfiddich Fire & Cane Single Malt Scotch Whisky 700ml ($98.90)

Rum – Australian: Beenleigh Handcrafted Double Cask Rum ($52.90)

Rum – International: Santisima Trinidad 15 Year Old Cuban Rum ($109.90)

Rum – Spiced: Dead Mans Fingers Coffee Rum ($51.90)

Agave – Tequila: Cazadores Anejo Tequila ($84.90)

Agave – Mezcal: Peloton De La Muerte Espadin Mezcal 700ml ($69.90)

Aperitifs & Digestifs: Luxardo Bitter Rosso 700ml ($34.90)

Vodka – Australian: White Light Vodka Original 700ml ($44.90)

Vodka – International: Vestal Vodka 700ml ($52.90)

Pre-batched Cocktails: Campari Negroni 500ml ($49.90)

Gin – Australian: Tread Softly Dry Gin 700ml ($59.90)

Gin – International: Mars Iwai Wa Bi Gin 700ml ($139.90)

Gin – Coloured & Sloe: La Plancheliere Pink Gin 700ml ($44.90)

Brandy & Cognac: Hennessy VSOP Privilege Cognac 700ml ($114.90)

Liqueurs: Cello Liqueur Passioncello 375ml ($40.90)

Non-alc: Brunswick Aces Spades Sapiir 700ml ($49.90)

Dan Murphy’s Managing Director Agi Pfeiffer-Smith said: “As the Decoded Spirits Awards enter their second year, and the Decoded Wine Awards enter their fourth year, we are so pleased to be able to celebrate these categories, and the amazing suppliers who continue to make the drinks discovery journey exciting and enjoyable for our customers.

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists in this year’s Decoded Spirits Awards, and we look forward to bringing you the Decoded Wine Awards in just a few short months.”

The overall winners

Whisk(e)y – Australian: Lark Classic Cask Single Malt Australian Whiskey

Whisk(e)y – North American: High West Distillery American Prairie Bourbon Whiskey

Whisk(e)y – World: Proper No. Twelve Blended Irish Whiskey 1

Whisk(e)y – Scotch: Scotch Aberlour 12 Year Old Double Cask Single Malt Scotch Whiskey

Rum – Australian: Hoochery Distillery Ord River Rum

Rum – International: Appleton Estate Signature Blend Jamaica Rum

Rum – Spiced: Rockstar Spirits Banana Bomb Navy Strength Spiced Rum

Agave – Tequila: Patron Reposado Tequila

Agave – Mezcal: Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

Aperitifs & Digestifs: Sofi Aperitivo Blood Orange & Bitters

Vodka – Australian: 78 Degrees Australian Vodka

Vodka – International: Ciroc Vodka

Pre-batched Cocktails: Curatif Amaretto Sour Cans 4-pack

Gin – Australian: Seven Seasons Green Ant Gin

Gin – International: Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

Gin – Coloured & Sloe: Ginato Pompelmo Gin

Brandy & Cognac: St Agnes XO 15 Year Old Brandy

Liqueurs: Baileys Espresso Creme 7

Non-alc: Gordons 0% Gin

Learn more about the winners here