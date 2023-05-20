Brown-Forman whisky scoops 40 medals

Brown-Forman has scooped 40 medals for its single malt whisky portfolio at The International Wine and Spirits Competition and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2023.

The GlenDronach won double gold for its entire core range at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which includes The Parliament Aged 21 Years, matured in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía in Spain.

Brown-Forman Single Malts Master Blender Rachel Barrie said: “Working with these Single Malts is a privilege and the awards are testament to the hard work and craftsmanship of everyone in our team. The GlenDronach is exceptionally complex and richly rewarding, and our robust Highland spirit pairs exquisitely with Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry

casks, which are the distillery’s hallmark.

“Benriach encompasses a huge spectrum of flavour possibilities with each multi-layered expression. The liquid has a creative distilling heritage and lends itself incredibly well to experimentation, which is something we are very proud of and look forward to continuing exploring through maturation in a range of eclectic casks sourced from all over the world.”

The Speyside single malt Benriach, also impressed at both global competitions, receiving six double gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The Twenty One, The Twenty Five and The Thirty were also winners of platinum medals, reserved for expressions that have won double gold medals for three consecutive years.

Brown-Forman whisky award winners

International Wine and Spirits Competition 2023

Gold Outstanding

The GlenDronach Parliament 21 Year Old – 98 points

Gold

The GlenDronach Revival 15 Year Old – 96 points

The GlenDronach Allardice 18 Year Old – 95 points

The GlenDronach Boynsmill 16 Year Old – 95 points

The GlenDronach Traditionally Peated – 95 points

Silver

The GlenDronach Original 12 Year Old – 91 points

Benriach The Original Ten – 94 points

Benriach The Smoky Ten – 93 points

Benriach The Twelve – 91 points

Benriach The Smoky Twelve – 93 points

Benriach The Sixteen – 92 points

Benriach The Twenty One – 94 points

Benriach Smoke Season – 93 points

Benriach Quarter Cask – 93 points

Benriach Smoky Quarter Cask – 93 points

Bronze

The GlenDronach Forgue 10 Year Old

The GlenDronach Port Wood

Benriach The Original Ten Highball

San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2023

Platinum

Benriach The Thirty Single Malt Scotch

Benriach The Twenty Five Single Malt Scotch

Benriach The Twenty One Single Malt Scotch

Double Gold

The GlenDronach Original 12 Year Old

The GlenDronach Revival 15 Year Old

The GlenDronach Allardice 18 Year Old

The GlenDronach Parliament 21 Year Old

The GlenDronach Portwood

Benriach The Twelve

Benriach The Smoky Twelve

Benriach The Sixteen

Benriach The Twenty One

Benriach The Twenty Five

Benriach The Thirty

Gold

The GlenDronach Boynsmill 16 Year Old

The GlenDronach Traditionally Peated

Benriach The Original Ten

Silver

The GlenDronach Forgue 10 Year Old

Benriach The Smoky Ten

Benriach Smoke Season

Benriach Quarter Cask

Benriach Smoky Quarter Cask

