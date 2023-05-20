Brown-Forman whisky scoops 40 medals

Brown-Forman has scooped 40 medals for its single malt whisky portfolio at The International Wine and Spirits Competition and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2023.
The GlenDronach won double gold for its entire core range at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which includes The Parliament Aged 21 Years, matured in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía in Spain.
Brown-Forman Single Malts Master Blender Rachel Barrie said: “Working with these Single Malts is a privilege and the awards are testament to the hard work and craftsmanship of everyone in our team. The GlenDronach is exceptionally complex and richly rewarding, and our robust Highland spirit pairs exquisitely with Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry
casks, which are the distillery’s hallmark.
“Benriach encompasses a huge spectrum of flavour possibilities with each multi-layered expression. The liquid has a creative distilling heritage and lends itself incredibly well to experimentation, which is something we are very proud of and look forward to continuing exploring through maturation in a range of eclectic casks sourced from all over the world.”
The Speyside single malt Benriach, also impressed at both global competitions, receiving six double gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The Twenty One, The Twenty Five and The Thirty were also winners of platinum medals, reserved for expressions that have won double gold medals for three consecutive years.
Brown-Forman whisky award winners
International Wine and Spirits Competition 2023
Gold Outstanding
- The GlenDronach Parliament 21 Year Old – 98 points
Gold
- The GlenDronach Revival 15 Year Old – 96 points
- The GlenDronach Allardice 18 Year Old – 95 points
- The GlenDronach Boynsmill 16 Year Old – 95 points
- The GlenDronach Traditionally Peated – 95 points
Silver
- The GlenDronach Original 12 Year Old – 91 points
- Benriach The Original Ten – 94 points
- Benriach The Smoky Ten – 93 points
- Benriach The Twelve – 91 points
- Benriach The Smoky Twelve – 93 points
- Benriach The Sixteen – 92 points
- Benriach The Twenty One – 94 points
- Benriach Smoke Season – 93 points
- Benriach Quarter Cask – 93 points
- Benriach Smoky Quarter Cask – 93 points
Bronze
- The GlenDronach Forgue 10 Year Old
- The GlenDronach Port Wood
- Benriach The Original Ten Highball
San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2023
Platinum
- Benriach The Thirty Single Malt Scotch
- Benriach The Twenty Five Single Malt Scotch
- Benriach The Twenty One Single Malt Scotch
Double Gold
- The GlenDronach Original 12 Year Old
- The GlenDronach Revival 15 Year Old
- The GlenDronach Allardice 18 Year Old
- The GlenDronach Parliament 21 Year Old
- The GlenDronach Portwood
- Benriach The Twelve
- Benriach The Smoky Twelve
- Benriach The Sixteen
- Benriach The Twenty One
- Benriach The Twenty Five
- Benriach The Thirty
Gold
- The GlenDronach Boynsmill 16 Year Old
- The GlenDronach Traditionally Peated
- Benriach The Original Ten
Silver
- The GlenDronach Forgue 10 Year Old
- Benriach The Smoky Ten
- Benriach Smoke Season
- Benriach Quarter Cask
- Benriach Smoky Quarter Cask
Categories: Lifestyle