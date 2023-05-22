Hickson Rd releases Seven Spice Gin

Hickson Rd has released a new culinary spirit, Seven Spice Gin, created to enhance the meal occasion and provide an alternative to beer and wine.

A complex, savoury and mildly peppery gin, it has been crafted specifically for pairing with food, especially grilled meats and seafood.

Seven Spice Gin features a delicate blend of seven local ingredients: native lemongrass, mountain pepper leaf, aniseed myrtle, finger lime, wattleseed, bush tomato and lemon myrtle, carefully balanced with traditional juniper.

Mikey Enright and his bar team have built a range of new cocktails around Seven Spice Gin, collaborating with friend and renowned chef Sean Connolly to create a menu of dishes to match the drinks.

From June 1, patrons will be able to enjoy the cocktails and dishes at Hickson House in The Rocks.

Highlights include Dry-Aged Muscovy Duck paired with Seven Spice Carrotini, a savoury-style martini; and Scallops & Native Citrus Butter matched to the citrusy but balanced Seven Spice Myrtle Mayhem.

“I loved the challenge of creating a botanical-based menu,” Connolly said.

“Each dish heroes one botanical with the others supporting. Sitting at the bar learning about gins with Mikey and his expert team was a spiritual experience – pun intended. As we tasted Seven Spice Gin the culinary magic just happened naturally – I hope you agree.”

Exclusive Hickson House ‘Distiller’s Table’ dinners will be held on June 8 and 15 feature Sean’s gin-paired menu, seated amidst the craft distillery’s copper stills and oak barrels. Hosted by Enright and distiller Tim Stones, giving a rare opportunity and unforgettable experience for just 20 foodies and gin lovers. Book tickets here for $195pp including all food and drinks.

I’ve always wanted to bring my love of cooking into the distillery,” Stones said. “Seven Spice Gin reaps the rewards and celebrates the challenges of working with Australian native botanicals, so vastly different to anything that grows elsewhere. The distillery dinners will be a unique opportunity to get closer to the gin and its creation.”

Seven Spice Carrotini

40ml Hickson Rd. Seven Spice Gin

20ml aquavit

2 dashes orange bitters

METHOD: Shake and pour into a martini glass, garnishing with small roasted carrot infused with Lillet Blanc.

Seven Spice Red Snapper

50ml Hickson Rd. Seven Spice Gin

20ml Seven Spice Mix

20ml lemon juice

90ml tomato juice

5 drops house-made lobster oil (or tabasco at home)

METHOD: Rub a lemon wheel around the lip of a highball or balloon and rim with spice mix. Fill the glass with ice. Add ingredients into a shaker with ice, and shake until well-chilled. Strain into the prepared glass, and garnish with the lemon wheel, a stem of Old Man Saltbush and a soy sushi fish.

Gin fans will also be able to purchase Hickson Rd. Seven Spice Gin for $75 from the distillery’s cellar door and website, alongside a new house-made Seven Spice Seasoning mix, plus other cocktail garnishes and ingredients.

