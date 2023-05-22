Bundy releases new Campfire Rum flavour

Bundy has released its latest limited-edition Campfire Rum, with a new flavour combination of Toasted Marshmallow with Rich Melted Chocolate & Biscuit.

“We’re very excited to be launching the next edition of our Campfire Rum Winter Series,” said Duncan Littler, Bundaberg Rum Distillery Marketing & Experience Manager.

“We know how much people loved last year’s release and have been eagerly waiting for winter to roll around so we could introduce our newest flavour!

“Perfect for chilly winter nights around a warm fire, it’s a nod to the exquisite outdoors of Australia and is best enjoyed with real mates under the stars.

The release follows the smash success of last year’s Campfire Rum Winter Series release – Burnt Butterscotch and Toasted Australian Macadamia – which was the second best-selling rum SKU nationally in its first week on sale.

Bundy fans have been eagerly awaiting this latest edition, when the news was announced on Bundy’s Facebook page comments included: “Get out of town I NEED this”, “Last year’s rum was the best I’ve ever had” and “ooooo I’m excited!!”.

The limited-edition rum is best enjoyed neat over ice or with a dash of cola.

Bundaberg’s Toasted Marshmallow with Rich Melted Chocolate and Biscuit Campfire Rum will be available nationally from May 22 for RRP $55 at all major retailers until stocks last.

