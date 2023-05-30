6 martini recipes to celebrate World Gin Day

Six leading craft gin distillers have shared the martini recipes they will be mixing – and drinking – on World Gin Day on June 10 and a week later for World Martini Day on June 17.

Warner’s Distillery has created the Harrington Shiraz Martini, an aromatic, herbaceous and spiced martini using a classic recipe spiced up with Warner’s new Harrington Shiraz Gin. This collaboration saw the English distiller team up with Australia’s Four Pillars, swapping their most prized ingredients – Victorian shiraz juice sent up to Tom Warner’s family farm in the British Midlands.

Tom Warner said: “A dry gin martini is the undisputed King of cocktails – sophisticated, dangerous and delicious, what more do you want?! There’s nowhere to hide, so you want a great gin, and our new Harrington Shiraz is perfect. Smooth and fruity upfront, with a bone-dry finish.”

Harrington Shiraz Martini

70ml Harrington Shiraz Gin (or Harrington Dry Gin)

10ml Dry Vermouth

Method: Add generous ice to a mixing glass. Coat with 10ml of dry vermouth and strain liquid into a separate container. Add 70ml gin into the mixing vessel with the coated ice. Stir till adequate dilution is achieved, roughly 24 seconds. Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass. Express the essential oils from a freshly peeled lemon over martini and garnish with the peel.

Warner’s farm-grown rhubarb juice was then shipped to the Yarra Valley, as the heart of Four Pillars Green Apple & Rhubarb Gin; which makes the rich and warm 50/50 Martini using Lillet Blanc Vermouth and orange bitters.

Distiller Cam Mackenzie said: “That touch of appley sweetness and the tartness of the rhubarb work so well with the aromatics of the Lillet Blanc.”

50/50 Martini

30ml Green Apple & Rhubarb Gin

30ml Lillet Blanc

2 dashes orange bitters

Method: Stir ingredients over ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist

Hickson House Distilling Co. has just released the culinary Hickson Rd. Seven Spice Gin, crafted in Sydney’s vibrant Rocks precinct, specifically to drink with food, especially meats and seafood.

The Seven Spice Carrotini is a savoury martini that pairs with dishes like chef Sean Connolly’s Dry-Aged Muscovy Duck, created specially for the launch of this unique gin (duck recipe here).

Hickson Road Seven Spice Carrotini

40ml Hickson Rd. Seven Spice Gin

20ml aquavit

2 dashes orange bitters

Method: Shake and pour into a martini glass. Garnish with small roasted carrot infused with Lillet Blanc

Still in Sydney, the combination of Poor Toms Strawberry Gin with Lillet Rosé provides a bright, floral & fruity flavour palate, making a very approachable Strawberry Martini; lightly offset by the rich, nutty complexity of Amontillado Sherry.

“Great cocktail pairing for a dessert – goes especially well with cheesecake. Capiche?” said Poor Toms’ innovation guru Sean McGuire.

Poor Toms Strawberry Martini

60ml Poor Toms Strawberry Gin

15ml Lillet Rosé

5ml Amontillado Sherry

Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass, fill with ice and stir until drink is thoroughly chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe glass, and express orange oils over the top of the drink. Garnish with an orange peel twist.

Over in New Zealand, Scapegrace Distillery crafts small batch gin using 12 botanicals and Southern Alps spring water, initially created using a 19th century whisky still found in a long-abandoned shed. The distillers have kept it classical, with the Scapegrace Dry Martini.

Scapegrace Dry Martini

50ml Scapegrace Classic

10ml Dolin Dry Vermouth

1 dash of orange bitters

Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass, pack with cubed iced and stir until glass is frosted. Strain into chilled martini glass and garnish with cured olives

Finishing strongly back in England, Hayman’s Gin pioneered the distinctive taste of London Dry Gin, made in Chelsea way back in 1863. Today, the Hayman family recommends the historic Old Tom Martinez. Named after Martinez in California, the purported but oft-disputed birthplace of the Martini, around about the time the current generation of Hayman family distillers’ great great grandfather was making the first London Dry Gin.

Hayman’s Old Tom Martinez

40ml Hayman’s Old Tom Gin

20ml Cocchi Vermouth di Torino

¾ tsp maraschino liqueur

2 dashes orange bitters

Method: Stir with ice. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with orange zest.

All gin brands in these martini recipes are available at Dan Murphy’s, select bars and fine liquor stores; with Warner’s X Four Pillars collab gins available exclusively from Four Pillars and Seven Spice Gin available via Hickson House from June 1.

How to mix the perfect martini