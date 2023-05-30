Parramatta gains Purple Flag status

Parramatta is joining London, Dublin, Stockholm and 90 other international locations in being recognised as a safe and enjoyable precinct to enjoy a night out, after attaining Purple Flag status.

Parramatta is joining the YCK (York, Clarence and Kent Streets) precinct in Sydney’s CBD as Australia’s second location to gain Purple Flag accreditation.

NSW Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, John Graham said: “It’s great to see the first Purple Flag being awarded in Western Sydney, and Parramatta’s lively restaurant, bar and arts and culture scene is a deserving recipient.

“To achieve a Purple Flag, areas must meet a high standard of excellence in managing its night-time offering, its access to public transport, adequate street lighting and security. I would like to acknowledge the work of the former Government in establishing this pilot program. We’re looking forward to the ongoing expansion of the Purple Flag program across Greater Sydney.”

The accredited area covers more than 80 food and beverage venues along and around Church Street, plus CommBank Stadium, Riverside Theatre, retail and dining at Westfield Parramatta, a cinema, public spaces, hotels, gyms and fitness studios – with safe access to public transport (train, light rail, buses), a taxi rank and 24-hour car parks.

NSW 24-Hour Economy Commissioner Michael Rodrigues said: “Parramatta is leading the way in Sydney with its strategic focus on elevating its 24-hour economy.

“I congratulate all involved in achieving this Purple Flag, which makes it known far and wide that Parramatta is a hugely appealing destination for locals, residents all across Sydney and visitors.”

Purple Flag is an internationally-recognised initiative that originated in the UK by the Association of Town and City Management, and has also been rolled out in more than 90 locations in Ireland, Sweden, New Zealand and Australia.

Accredited Purple Flag areas allow members of the public to quickly identify them as districts that offer a diverse and well managed night scene with a range of dining and entertainment options.

The pilot phase of Purple Flag in NSW, being run by the NSW Government, continues later this year in Lakemba and Marrickville.

For more information on Purple Flag visit www.investment.nsw.gov.au/PurpleFlag

