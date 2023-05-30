World’s first non-alcoholic cellar door opens in Melbourne

Wine alternative brand NON has unveiled NONHQ, the world’s first non-alcoholic cellar door, based in Melbourne.

Intimate 10-person tours at NONHQ operate on the first Friday of every month to immerse guests in how NON’s liquids are crafted by a team of expert chefs, food scientists, bartenders, and winemakers. Visitors will have the chance to meet the makers before embarking on a flavour workshop to learn the reasoning behind the complex flavours.

NON’s founder Aaron Trotman was among the first commercial producers to adopt a culinary approach to the non-alcoholic category; merging techniques and ingredients found within fine-dining kitchens.

“We always knew that someday we would establish a non-alcoholic cellar door, and after a challenging and demanding two-year design and construction journey, we are thrilled to see this vision come to life,” Trotman said.

“Our goal is to provide complete transparency on how NON is made and to offer a unique and innovative non-alcoholic beverage experience that fosters appreciation and inclusivity. As we continue to experiment with new flavours and ingredients, we are committed to growing our brand and community by providing high-quality products and experiences that align with the future of the beverage industry.”

“At NONHQ, guests will not only have opportunity to witness the inner workings of the brand and experience the art of non-alcoholic beverage making first-hand, but they will also see how we prioritise sustainability in everything we do,” said NON kitchen lead Nick Cozens.

“From composting and reusing our cleaning products, to carbon-neutral shipping, it’s all part of our commitment to creating a better future for the planet and our community.”

NON is committed to the notion of, ‘leave the place better than you found it’. All products are made with 100% green energy before being shipped carbon-neutrally, and the makers use as much of the raw ingredients as possible during processing and for any leftover matter, NON take advantage of Melbourne City Council’s green waste program. NON also uses 75% less water wastage compared to traditional beverage manufacturing.

NONHQ is located at 79 Taunton Drive, Cheltenham, Victoria.

