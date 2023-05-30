Tulchan Gin arrives on Australian shores

A new super-premium Scottish gin has launched in Australia: Tulchan Gin, which takes its name from Tulchan Estate in Scotland.

The gin is distilled in Speyside, an area famous for producing some of the world’s best Scotch whiskies, and is created using botanicals inspired by the terroir of the Estate, which is located on the banks of the River Spey.

The gin has been crafted with both whisky drinkers and gin lovers in mind. It is a full bodied, juniper forward, London Dry gin, elevated by 14 botanicals, including sloe berries, elderflower and blackberry leaves. It also includes the unusual botanical of asparagus within its liquid, which provides a bitter edge and long finish.

The gin is presented in an embossed blue glass bottle with Tulchan Gin’s own tartan running down the side, reflecting the gin’s Scottish heritage. The label on the front of the bottle includes an illustration of Estate character, ‘The Grouse Piper’,

playing the bagpipes, and the wooden cork stopper has a Scottish thistle stamp.

Tulchan Gin is part of the Stoli Group portfolio of wine and spirits brands and was launched in the UK and US last year. It is being distributed by the Amber Beverage Group in Australia.

Global Brand Lead Kara Anderson said: “We are delighted to bring a slice of our wondrous estate to Australia. Distilled in Speyside, in the heart of whisky country, we’re looking forward to introducing Tulchan Gin to whisky drinkers as well as gin

lovers throughout the world.”

Margot Robbie launches Papa Salt Coastal Gin