Hill-Smith family launches wine scholarship

Michael Hill-Smith AM MW and his family have launched the Tranche Scholarship to support emerging talent in the Australian wine and hospitality industry.

The annual scholarship will help individuals develop their professional careers by providing international and domestic travel opportunities within these industries.

Hill-Smith became the first Australian to pass the Master of Wine examination in 1988. He is a co-founder of Shaw + Smith, Tolpuddle Vineyard and MMAD Vineyard and has long been a champion of Australian fine wine. He has been a wine judge since 1980 and is currently co-chair of the Decanter World Wine Awards UK.

The Tranche Scholarship is led by Hill-Smith MW AM as Chairman and his daughter Mathilda Hill-Smith as Director.

The scholarship has a national reach, with some of Australia’s best wine and hospitality talent acting as state advisors.

They are:

Leanne Altmann, National and Victorian Advisor – Beverage Director at Trader House, Wine Judge

Erin Larkin, WA State Advisor – Reviewer at Robert Parker Wine Advocate, Wine Judge

Amanda Yallop, NSW State Advisor – Wine Director at Fink

Penny Grant, Qld State Advisor – Market Manager at Shaw + Smith, Wine Judge

Nick Stock, SA State Advisor – Wine writer, Wine Judge, Proprietor at Silver Sands Beach Club

Pip Anderson, Tas State Advisor, Hospitality Operations Manager at MONA

Applications will open via the Tranche website from 1 July 2023 and must be submitted by 28 July 2023.

Director Mathilda Hill Smith said: “We are thrilled to launch the Tranche Scholarship. We are looking for bright, enthusiastic and talented applicants with a clear vision for their future. Age is not a barrier, although it is intended for those in the earlier stages of their career.”

Learn more about the scholarship here.