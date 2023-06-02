Duxton releases Rewild Red Blend

Duxton Vineyards’ sustainable wine range Rewild has unveiled a new addition to its line up – the Rewild Red Blend.

Rewild Wine and Grape Commercial Manager Tony Allen said: “We are delighted to unveil the Rewild Red Blend, a delicious addition to our esteemed Red portfolio.

“With its deep crimson red colour and purple hues, the Red Blend is a fruit forward and supple wine that boasts a rich profile. This juicy, medium-bodied wine showcases prominent flavours of blackcurrant, ribena and blueberry, accompanied by enticing dark plummy notes. On the nose, you’ll discover a captivating blend of dark fruits and spice, creating an exquisite sensory experience that makes the Rewild Red Blend a perfect drop for winter.”

Allan said the recent inclusion beautifully complemented the existing Rewild range, further showcasing Rewild’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and dedication to crafting exceptional wines.

“Rewild is meticulously crafted with minimal intervention, centred on the philosophy of giving more to the earth than it takes,” he said.

“Every step in making Rewild is a conscious decision to give back to Mother Nature – from grape growing to winemaking, production to packaging.”

The new Rewild Red Blend is available exclusively across Dan Murphy’s and select BWS stores nationally for $9.99. This varietal joins the existing Rewild line up of Chardonnay, Moscato, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Prosecco, Fiano, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Shiraz.

The collaboration is designed to highlight progressive sustainability, with the range featuring recycled cardboard packaging, lightweight bottles and sugar cane labels.

