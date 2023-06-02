Mid-Low-No Alcohol Wine Awards launch

Last year’s Zero-Alcohol Wine Show has returned with a new name and format in 2023: The Mid-Low-No Alcohol Wine Awards (MLNA).

Hosted by Wine Pilot, last year’s show was the first of its kind in Australia to focus solely on zero-alcohol wines. The reinvigorated awards includes new categories to give entrants both locally and across the globe recognition in this rapidly growing segment.

The three categories are:

Zero Alcohol (0.00% – 0.49%) – Sparkling, White and Red

Low Alcohol (0.5% – 6.9%) – Sparkling, White and Red

Mid Alcohol (7% – 11%) – Sparkling, White and Red

Judging for the wine awards concluded last week, by a panel including winemaking consultant and MLNA 2023 Chairman Mike DeGaris, Halliday Wine Companion’s Shanteh Wale of the Halliday Wine Companion, One Penny Restaurant owner and co-creator at Lyre’s Spirit Co. David Murphy and Hughson. A ‘consumer choice’ event will be held on June 15, where invited consumers will cast their vote on the top three wines from each category.

Winepilot founder Angus Hughson said: “With consumers from both Australia and around the world increasingly seeking out mid, low and no alcohol options, we felt that we needed to take the awards to the next level by incorporating new categories to acknowledge and celebrate innovators in this space. We have also added an invitation-only ‘consumer’s choice’ event to give consumers in the category a voice as to their favourite wines.

“As consumption habits continue to evolve, growth across the mid-low-no alcohol sphere will be fundamental to the future of the wine industry. We wanted to give winemakers a dedicated space to showcase the quality of their product, as well as highlight the top production styles.

“We have a highly credentialed panel of judges taking part in 2023 and look forward to celebrating the best of the best at the awards night in June, where we will have international guests in attendance.”

All results will be announced on June 29 at an invitation-only event also at The Winery, sponsored by Plus & Minus. The Mid-Low-No Alcohol Wine Awards 2023 is sponsored by Denomination, Flavourtech and Ultra Labels.

