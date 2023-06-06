Young Henrys & the Rabbitohs launch Glory Haze XPA

Young Henrys and South Sydney Rabbitohs have collaborated to launch Glory Haze XPA – a limited edition, hazy beer available in kegs and cans nationally.

An ode to the fans, Glory Haze celebrates Rabbitohs supporters and the incredible community that surrounds the club.

“We love our partnership with the South Sydney Rabbitohs which is now in its fifth year,” said Young Henrys director Dan Hampton.

“We share a passion for supporting the community and a desire to give the people what they want.”

South Sydney Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said: “Young Henrys are all about bringing people together, sharing a beer when celebrating moments with friends and family, a sentiment shared with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and their members who enjoy celebrating our victories both on and off the field.



“Having been a partner of the club since 2018, we love that this shared ethos between the club and Young Henrys has allowed us to create a beer for the fans, but just as importantly, brewed by passionate fans and we can’t wait for everyone to taste it!”

Glory Haze is available in 4-packs, 16-packs and kegs nationally. It features a blend of citrus and tropical aromas, with nods of bitterness, and sits at 4% ABV.

Watch the promo video below, featuring Rabbitoh’s supporters.

