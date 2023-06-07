Everleigh Bottling joins Proof & Company

Proof & Company has welcomed bottled cocktail brand The Everleigh Bottling Co. into its portfolio.

The Everleigh Bottling Co. is part of the Made in the Shade group, which unites a number of Melbourne-based venues and brands, owned and operated by Michael and Zara Madrusan: The Everleigh, Bar Margaux, Heartbreaker, Connie’s Pizza, The Everleigh Bottling Co. and Navy Strength Ice Co.

Inheriting the name, recipes and ethos from Made in the Shade’s flagship cocktail bar, The Everleigh, every cocktail in the range is hand-made and bottled with the same spirits and distinctive attention to detail that landed the venue its reputation as one of the best bars in the world.

“We are honoured to be partnering with The Everleigh Bottling Co. and warmly welcome them into our portfolio for distribution,” said Damian Kaehler, General Manager, Proof & Company, Australia.

“Michael and Zara are passionate individuals and have made significant impact in our industry. They have successfully curated an extraordinary suite of brands that brings the bar to your home. Their story has deep synergies with Proof and Company; we’re of the same DNA and look forward to what’s to come from this partnership,”

The Everleigh Bottling Co. joins Proof & Company’s diverse portfolio of premium products including Plantation Rum, Never Never Distilling Co Gin, Sullivans Cove Whisky, Mancino Vermouth, Arquitecto Tequila and Widges Gin.

“We are excited about our new partnership with Proof & Company,” said Michael and Zara.

“It was very important for us to work with a partner who has a deep connection with the drinks and hospitality industry. We have long admired the work they have done with luxury brands and look forward to this new partnership coming to life.”

The Everleigh Bottling Co.’s cocktail range includes Classic Cocktails such as the Martini, Manhattan, Negroni and Old Fashioned; the light and lively Sparkling Cocktails, featuring Americano, Fruit Cup, French 75 and Palomita; and the Non-alcoholic Sparkling Cocktail range, a Bellini, Guava Margarita and soon to be released Venetian Spritz.

They are are available through Proof & Company from 7 June 2023.