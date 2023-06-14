Accolades for Tempus Two Shiraz Gin

Tempus Two Copper Shiraz Gin has followed up its Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) with Double Gold at the Singapore World Spirit Competition.

Tempus Two was the only Australian shiraz gin brand to take out the award at both competitions. It was also the world’s first Shiraz Gin to receive the accolade at the SFWSC.

Double Gold medals are awarded when every judge at the table gives a spirit a gold medal.

As Uproxx describes it: “Winning a Double Gold medal at any spirits competition definitely makes a big impact. It means your product stood out amongst its peers and found fans among some truly seasoned tasters. When that competition is as highly regarded as the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, it’s kind of like being nominated for a liquor Oscar.”

Chief Winemaker Jamie Saint said: “We are extremely excited to receive such a prestigious accolade so early in our spirits journey. We’re the only Shiraz gin to achieve double gold in the 2023 competition, which highlights our unique wine spirit is world-class and gives us the potential to increase distribution into the US and other export markets.”

The spirit features juniper berries, coriander, orange peel and Shiraz grapes.

Drinkers can expect an aroma of upfront juniper, forest fruits and spice, while on the palate you can experience rich sweetness and primary flavours of Shiraz fruit, balanced with Juniper lead gin botanicals and an influence of earthiness, raspberry and spice from the Shiraz wine spirit.

Tempus Two Copper Shiraz Gin has an RRP$85 and is available at Dan Murphy’s and independent liquor stores.

