Canadian Club celebrates 10 years of Bad Sweaters

The iconic Canadian Club Bad Sweater turns 10 this winter and Beam Suntory is throwing a birthday bash as part of a raft of trade and consumer activity. From the ski slopes and après ski haunts of Thredbo to the dancefloors of Australian pubs and nightclubs, Canadian Club’s Bad Sweaters have super-charged Aussie winter culture.

Canadian Club launched its Bad Sweaters in 2014 and over the last 10 years they have been the centrepiece of the brands’ winter campaign.

According to Beam Suntory its Bad Sweaters represent the brand’s ability to not take itself too seriously and have built up huge consumer love, with stock being depleted every year.

Beam Suntory Oceania Marketing Director Trent Chapman said: “CC’s Bad Sweater is the original, it’s an ownable asset that Canadian Club has built equity in for the last 10 years. Strategically it aligns to the brand’s tone of voice and has played a pivotal role in the hijacking and recruitment of beer drinkers contributing to the brands continued success in the Australian marketplace.”

While redemption of Bad Sweaters has historically being linked to purchase with an on-pack promotion, this year the brand is opening access, launching a full winter wearable Bad Sweater merch range that includes retro sunnies, sherpa bucket hats and even pet sweaters.

This winter, and for the seventh year, Canadian Club is also heading to Thredbo for First Base: A Vintage Apres Ski Soiree on three Saturdays during ski season: 22 July, 12 August and 16 September at the Thredbo Alpine Hotel.

Canadian Club’s Bad Sweater’s 10th Birthday Bash will be held on 27 July, with more details to be announced shortly.

Canadian Club also a summer hit

Beam Suntory Australia’s Canadian Club and The Monkeys won the prestigious Sustained Success Global Grand Effie Award last year for their “Who made beer the boss of summer?” campaign.

They won for their entry “How long-term brand building led to the 3 most successful years in Canadian Club history”.

As the Effies noted: “Few brands can challenge a defining part of Australia’s cultural identity and win. And there’s nothing more Aussie than a ‘cold beer’. This is the story of the three most successful years in Canadian Club’s history, where, in the words of our distributor, sales of our pre-mixed whisky drink went “gangbusters”. Through an unwavering commitment to a provocative strategy and consistent creative approach, Canadian Club liberated Australians from their cultural obligation to beer, with a campaign ROI of $2.96 incremental profit per $1 invested.”