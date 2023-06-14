Jameson Irish Whiskey collaborates with Dickies

Jameson Irish Whiskey and fashion label Dickies have launched a collaboration called Crafted Together, which pays tribute to the rich heritage of workwear fashion and the ethos that unites the two brands together.

Dropping online in Australia and New Zealand on July 6, the exclusive collection aims to foster a sense of mateship among contemporary craftsmen worldwide, uniting their communities through a thoughtfully designed collection.



The multi-piece capsule will include signature pieces such as the timeless Dickies Eisenhower Jacket as well as overalls, beanies, caps and more. Some of the apparel will feature a new bespoke graphic paying homage to the original Jameson ‘Barrelman’ icon of the 1700s.

Featuring the creators from the Jameson Whiskey and Dickies communities, the imagery for Crafted Together was shot in Jameson’s historic Midleton Distillery in Cork, championing the legacy of industrial workwear into the modern-day.



“Jameson Irish Whiskey was founded in 1780, when workwear was the uniform of the working community, often seen in the local pub after a hard day’s work,” said Pernod Ricard Australia’s Head of Whisky Belinda Sanderson.

“Meanwhile, Dickies began its life in 1922 as an iconic, quality workwear brand. Craft and kinship underpin both brands and we are delighted to bring that shared ethos to life through the Crafted Together Jameson x Dickies collection.”



Head to the Jameson x Dickies landing page for more information.