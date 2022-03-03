W Hotels extends Mardi Gras partnership

W Hotels has extended its partnership with Australia’s longest running LGBTQIA+ organisation, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and will be a major champion of the celebration in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

“We are so proud to be announcing our three-year collaboration with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and the Sydney WorldPride in 2023,” said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Brand Management, Marriott International Asia Pacific. “We continue to strive to be a global leader in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion through culture and creativity, and Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is the perfect platform for us to showcase this commitment, which is core to the DNA of W Hotels.”

“We’re delighted to have W Hotels join us over the next three years,” said Albert Kruger, CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. “They have an incredible track record in creating an inclusive space for their workplace and hotel guests and are committed to diversity and equity.”

For the third year running, W Hotels will be taking the stage at the 2022 Parade on March 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This year will also see W Hotels join forces with the influential Australian pop group, Cub Sport, with their artful music, fuelled by inclusivity and authenticity.

In 2023, WorldPride – the largest Pride celebration in the world – will be coming to Sydney to combine with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras for the first time. The festival is set to be one of the largest global events in Australia’s New South Wales since the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. Landmark events that are anticipated to feature in WorldPride include a First Nations Gala Concert, a world-class Human Rights Conference, and a closing party at Bondi Beach along with the Pride March across the Sydney Harbour Bridge with over 50,000 participants – the largest pride march to ever be held in Australia.

“Sydney WorldPride will be the first time this global celebration has come to the southern hemisphere, and we are looking forward to welcoming our LGBTQIA+ family and friends from around the world to help us celebrate,” said Kate Wickett, CEO Sydney WorldPride. “Through our relationship with W Hotels, guests will be able to stay just footsteps from many of our key events, and whether they want to live it up or chill out we know they will feel welcomed at a W. W Hotels are truly supportive allies, showing up and speaking out on important issues that matter to the LGBTQIA+ communities.”

W currently has two dynamic locations in Australia: W Brisbane and W Melbourne, with the highly anticipated W Sydney set to open in late 2022.

Members of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, will have access to the parade and entrance to the premium parade viewing spot. Exclusive hotel packages have also been made available across Marriott’s portfolio of hotels in Sydney including Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park, Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Pier One Sydney Harbour, Autograph Collection and Four Points by Sheraton Sydney Central Park.

