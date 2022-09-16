World’s best bartender announced

The world’s best bartender was announced this week during the Diageo World Class global final, held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Sydney.

Sydney finally welcomed the Diageo World Class global finals from 12-15 September 2022, after being initially announced as host city in 2019.

However, the event was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic and last year’s competition was held in a digital format as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Bartender from 50 countries took part in the global final, with Norwegian bartender Adrián Michalčík mixing, stirring and shaking his way to the Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year title.

“Wow, I can’t believe I’ve just won the biggest bartender competition in the world! The last few years have been incredibly tough for me and for our industry,” Michalčík said.

“Just to get the chance to compete here, in real life, against some truly amazing bartenders, feels like the start of a new chapter. There were moments I wasn’t sure I’d make the next round let alone win the title!”

Marissa Johnston, Global Head of Diageo World Class said: “This year’s competition has truly blown me away. Our finalists have taken their craft to the next level and Adrián stood out as a giant among giants. He is a very worthy winner and I’m really looking forward to working with him in the year ahead.”

It wasn’t just the world’s best bartender posse in attendance at this year’s festival; competition judges and cocktail legends including Ago Perrone, Monica Berg and Ryan Chetiyawardana, surprised Sydney residents with guest appearances in some of city’s top bars and restaurants as part of the World Class Cocktail Festival.

The festival also featured a series of events and collaborations at restaurants and bars around the world-famous Sydney Opera House. Including the godfather of food trucks, Roy Choi, hosting the Don Julio Food Truck Fiesta, and award-winning bartender and entrepreneur, Monica Berg, bringing a fresh perspective on Single Malts with The Singleton to one of

Sydney’s favourite venues, Shell House.

100 venues celebrate World Class Cocktail Festival