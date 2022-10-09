Award-winning winemaker joins Flowstone Wines

Margaret River’s Flowstone Wines has welcomed award-winning winemaker Janice McDonald to the business. Most recently, McDonald was Director of Winemaking at Burch Family Wines, where she was responsible for the wines of

Howard Park and MadFish for more than 10 years.

In 2018 McDonald was awarded Gourmet Traveller WINE Winemaker of the Year. She is the partner of Flowstone Wines founder Stuart Pym.

Pym and McDonald have previously worked together in establishing the quirky Suckfizzle brand and Stella Bella Wines in 1999. Both were key players in the establishment of Matilda Bay Brewing Co in the late 1980s before taking up winemaking roles at Voyager Estate and Devil’s Lair respectively.

“We believe the vineyard creates our wines,” Pym said. “Our role is to interpret and work in our vineyards using sustainable practices to maximise the vineyard’s health, the well-being of the environment and the quality of each harvest. We’ve both been making wine in Margaret River for over 30 years, and we acknowledge that vineyards and climate continue to evolve, which means there are always practices we can adopt to enhance the quality of the wines we produce.”

McDonald said: “Stuart has achieved great things with Flowstone, and I’m looking forward to building on that success with him. Producing exceptional wine from the Margaret River region will always be at the heart of Flowstone.”

