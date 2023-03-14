Low and non-alcoholic drinks boom at Aussie venues

New data shows a huge rise in low and non-alcoholic drinks purchases in the Australian on-premise, with Queensland leading the charge for the most quantity sold.

Tap, order and pay innovator me&u has revealed four in 10 (40%) Australians would be happy to visit a venue that is completely alcohol free.

Consumption of alcohol may be on the decline, with three in 10 (30%) Aussies expect to be drinking less alcohol. In four years time, more than one in five (22%) Australians can see themselves giving up alcohol altogether in the future

me&u CEO Katrina Barry said: “We’re seeing a steady increase in the demand for no and low alcohol options as Australia’s become more health-conscious and are looking for alternative ways to enjoy social occasions without the need to consume alcohol.”

“There is a cultural shift towards more mindful drinking, with Australians looking for quality, great-tasting alternatives that don’t compromise on flavour or experience. Luckily, the range of low and no alcohol beverages across me&u venues is increasing to meet this demand.”

me&u data reveals a 13% increase in the quantity of low and no alcoholic beverages. No-alcohol beverages have been stealing share from beer and cocktails over the past 16 months since lockdowns were lifted. Particular spikes in demand were noted during July and January to align with Dry July and New Years resolutions respectively.

Off-premise lighter and mid-strength boom

The results dovetail with off-premise data from IRI data showing lighter and mid-strength categories are growing at a combined rate of 14%, compared to total wine at 2%.

INVIVO X, SARAH JESSICA PARKER

Australian Vintage GM Asia Pacific Jeff Howlett said mid-strength wine had huge growth potential. The business pioneered the no-alcohol wine movement, launching McGuigan Zero five years ago. It is now Australia and the UK’s best-selling no-alcohol wine.

Australian Vintage mid-strength wine ranges include McGuigan Zero and Tempus Two’s Lighten Up, a 6.8% wine range aimed at Gen Z and Millennials.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sevenly by Invivo range which Australian Vintage distributes in Australia, offers 7% wines. On blind taste testing by Wine Orbit in New Zealand, the Sevenly Prosecco and Sevenly Sauvignon Blanc received 94 points and 93 points respectively when reviewed against other full strength wines.

“While zero alcohol wines are quite functional, mid-strength wines offer a great tasting wine experience for those looking to moderate, whether that be standard glasses in a bottle, or calories,” Howlett said.

“With mid-strength, you can have the best of both worlds. As a business we’re continuing to drive improvements in de-alcoholisation technology, experimenting with new offerings in the no, low and mid category to give consumers what they want from a modern drinking experience.”

Pictured main: Lil’ Darlin Surry Hills has seen major grown in low and non-alcoholic beverages.

Mid-strength wine is a winner for Australian Vintage