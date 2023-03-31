Australians triumphs at global whisky awards

Australians have scooped major trophies at the World Whiskies Awards and Icons of Whisky Global Awards, with The Whisky List’s Emma Cookson winning 2023’s Global Communicator of the Year, Whisky & Alement’s Lachlan Watt taking out Global Bar Manager of the Year and Whipper Snapper Distillery’s Upshot Red Corn crowned World’s Best Corn Whiskey.

The whisky industry’s finest gathered at The Merchant Taylors’ Hall in London on March 30 for the Whisky Magazine Awards 2023.

This year’s announcement represents the culmination of a rigorous blind-judging process that saw more than 200 expert judges from around the globe assess more than 1500 different whiskies from over 40 countries.

The World Whiskies Awards named its World’s Best winners across 23 categories of whisky, including single malt, bourbon, blended, rye, pot still and design.

World Whiskies Awards Global Winners 2023

World’s Best Single Malt – M&H, Elements Sherry Cask

World’s Best Single Cask Single Malt – Glen Scotia, First Fill Bourbon Cask No. 372

World’s Best Small Batch Single Malt – J.J. Corry, The Flintlock No. 3

World’s Best Blended – Breckenridge, High Proof Bourbon Whiskey

World’s Best Canadian Blended – Gibson’s Finest, Venerable

World’s Best Blended Limited Release – Ichiro’s Malt & Grain, Blended Japanese Whisky 2023

World’s Best Blended Malt – Taketsuru, Pure Malt

World’s Best Bourbon – The Representative, Bourbon

World’s Best Finished Bourbon – Ironroot Republic, Apotheosis

World’s Best Small Batch Bourbon – Elijah Craig, Barrel Proof C922

World’s Best Single Barrel Bourbon – Tumblin’ Dice, Single Barrel

World’s Best American Whiskey – Storm King Distilling Co., Side Gig Whiskey

World’s Best Tennessee – Jack Daniel’s, Bonded

World’s Best Corn – Upshot, Red Corn Whiskey

World’s Best Wheat – Lone Elm, 4 Years Old Single Barrel

World’s Best Rye – Millstone, 100 Rye

World’s Best Pot Still – Macaloney’s Island Distillery, Kildara Signature Selection

World’s Best Grain – Hwayo, X. Premium

World’s Best Single Cask Single Grain – Rare Auld, Invergordon 32 Years Old

World’s Best Single Cask Single Rye – Stauning, Rye Maple Syrup Single Cask No. 517

World’s Best New Make & Young Spirit – Niigata Kameda, New Pot Peated

World’s Best Flavoured – Tullamore D.E.W., Honey

World’s Best Design & Best Bottle Design – Cù Bòcan, 15 Years Old

TWL named as new Australian distributor for M&H Distillery

Australia’s Global Icons

From bartenders to brand ambassadors, chefs to visitor attraction managers, the Icons of Whisky awards honour the people who work tirelessly to produce and promote whisky, along with the very best shops, bars, visitor attractions and agencies.

The Global winners were chosen by an expert panel from a shortlist of Regional Winners of Icons competitions that identified the shining stars of America, Ireland, India, Scotland and the Rest of the World.

Whisky Magazine editor-at-large Christopher Coates said: “The 17th annual Icons of Whisky awards saw the stiffest competition yet. The experiences offered by the top whisky bars, retailers and attractions today are truly world-class – and have become bywords for hospitality and tourism excellence beyond just the drinks sphere.

“Meanwhile, whisky professionals – whether they are makers, ambassadors, bartenders, marketers or retailers – are truly going above and beyond to make the category inclusive and fun, while also delivering the education required to maintain whisky’s status as the world’s most respected and valued spirit category.”

Icons of Whisky Global Winners 2023

Distiller of the year – Heaven Hill Brands

Master Distiller/Master Blender of the year – Gregg Glass, Whyte & Mackay

Craft Producer of the year – Chattanooga Whiskey

Sustainable Distillery of the year – Stauning Whisky

Distillery Manager of the year – Tyler Pederson, Westland Distillery

Visitor Attraction of the year – Johnnie Walker Princes Street

Cooperage of the Year – Casknolia

Cooper of the year – Andy Moore, Loch Lomond Cooperage

Single Estate of the year – Lochlea Distillery

Visitor Attraction Manager of the year – Lisa Jameson, Teeling Whiskey

Independent Bottler of the year – Lost Lantern Spirits

Campaign Innovator of the year – Glenmorangie

Brand Innovator of the year – Waterford Distillery

World Whisky Brand Ambassador of the year – Koray Kaan Özdemir, Paul John Whisky

Scotch Whisky Brand Ambassador of the year – Mark Thomson, William Grant & Sons

Irish Whiskey Brand Ambassador of the year – Chris Hayes, Teeling Whiskey

American Whiskey Brand Ambassador of the year – Cam Dawson, Brown-Forman

Communicator of the year – Emma Cookson

PR Agency of the year – SPEY

Design Agency of the year – Nude Brand Creation

Chef of the year – Arun Sundararaj, The Taj Mahal

Bartender of the year – James Lin, Kavalan Whisky Bar

Bar Manager of the year – Lachlan Watt, Whisky & Alement

Whisky Hotel Bar of the year – Clive’s Classic Lounge

General Manager (Hotel) of the year – Eddie Langton, Kilkenny Whiskey Guild

Whisky Bar of the year – Bourbons Bistro

Whisky Bar Group of the year – Kilkenny Whiskey Guild

Buyer of the year – Ally Alpine, Celtic Whiskey Shop

The Whisky List said Emma Cookson’s prestigious Global Communicator of the Year award recognised her “exceptional talent and contribution to the whisky industry, especially with her work promoting Aussie whisky”.

Whisky & Alement said it “couldn’t be more proud” of Lachlan Watt for winning Global Bar Manager of the Year.

“Congratulations to all who made the cut in the ‘Rest of the World’ category, we’re blessed to be part of an industry that surrounds us with such inspirational people who shape the industry,” the bar said.

