Coca-Cola Raspberry Zero Sugar hits the shelves

Coca-Cola Australia has launched its latest flavour, Coca-Cola Raspberry Zero Sugar. The drink combines the taste of Coca-Cola with a hint of raspberry flavour and zero sugar.

Now available in 600mL bottles in convenience and petrol stations across the country, the new Coca-Cola flavour is the latest addition to Coca-Cola’s zero sugar portfolio.

“At Coca-Cola, we’re always evolving our product portfolio to provide more of what people want, and we are thrilled to introduce Coca-Cola Raspberry Zero Sugar to our Australian consumers,” said Kate Miller, Coca-Cola Marketing Director – South Pacific said.

“We understand that people are looking for more low and no sugar options, and this new flavour is an exciting addition to our existing zero sugar range.

“We believe this new flavour will be a hit among consumers. Coca-Cola Raspberry was available for a limited time in 2019 and we’re very excited to be able to bring back the oh so refreshing raspberry taste, without the sugar. It’s a taste beyond words and we can’t wait for Aussies to try it!”

Adding a shot of raspberry syrup to a Coke is a New Zealand tradition popular with kids and uni students in particular. The product was first trialled there in 2017.

“We observed the behaviour at self-serve soda fountains where consumers can make the choice themselves. Coke and raspberry is by far the favoured combination,” Coca Cola New Zealand manager Gareth Edgecombe told the NZ Herald.

According to Edgecombe “raspberry went through the roof.”

