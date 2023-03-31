The Glenlivet launches new format: The Goonlivet

The Glenlivet is encouraging Australians to rethink traditions around the single malt whisky category with the release of its new format: The Goonlivet.

Launching initially in the Australian market from April 1, before a wider global roll out later in the month, The Goonlivet contains The Glenlivet’s 12-year-old premium single malt in an eye-catching 1.5 litre ‘bag-in-box’ format.

The launch builds on the brand signing Anna Paquin as ambassador for their ‘Obey the rules. Miss the fun’ campaign, which encouraged Aussies to drink scotch in new ways.

Pernod Ricard Global Marketing Director Eric Thomson said: “The new format is a natural evolution of everything The Glenlivet brand stands for – to reach a new style of whisky drinker.”

The bag-in-box format features a gold tap for easy-pouring and foil bag to maintain the quality of the award-winning single malt Scotch.

The team behind the new product development worked with some of Australia’s top bartending talent to test the prototype for cocktail making functionality and create the flawless design.

Maybe Sammy Venue Manager Sarah Proietti said: ”It’s a game changer. It’s so easy to make and serve cocktails, whilst The Goonlivet creates a new kind of theatre behind the bar – as it clearly stands out.”

To celebrate the launch, Maybe Sammy will be serving ‘Goon Fashioned’ cocktails from April 1.

The Goonlivet will be available to pre-order via The Glenlivet website here.

