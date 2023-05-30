Rod Stewart launches Wolfie’s Whisky

Sir Rod Stewart has announced the release of Wolfie’s Whisky, a blended Scotch whisky that “embodies his reputation as ‘the Cockney Scotsman’ and pays tribute to his Scottish heritage and cheeky chappie image”.

Designed to reflect Rod’s rock ‘n’ roll heritage with subtle nods to Americana, Wolfie’s was inspired by the legendary musician’s early hell-raising days with the Faces.

“Wolfie’s is a rascal of a thing and with just a sip the whisky takes you back to the good old days,” Stewart said.

“Fine-tuned and perfectly balanced, Wolfie’s is a delight both over ice and mixed into a favourite cocktail.

“It’s a fine tipple, whether you’re partying with friends, celebrating a Celtic win or reminiscing with family. For me, Wolfie’s depicts the carefree behaviour of my more mischievous days and the excitement of what life still has to offer – let the good times roll!”

Wolfie’s Blended Scotch Whisky (40% ABV) features flavours of cinnamon, fresh vanilla and baked apple. It is described as having a delicate taste of sweet peat and pears in syrup before finishing with candied citrus peels and a gentle oak spice.

“With its unique blend of rock ‘n’ roll roots, Americana and Scottish heritage, Wolfie’s is bringing something new to the Scotch whisky market,” Distilled on the banks of Loch Lomond by an expert team with decades of whisky-making know-how and an all-Scottish team behind the brand, Wolfie’s truly has Scotland at its heart.

Referencing the opening track from Rod’s 1991 album Vagabond Heart, the lyrics ‘Rhythm of My Heart’ are emblazoned on the base of the bottle. Rod’s recording of the song was a nod to his own Scottish heritage having adapted the melody from the traditional folk song, Loch Lomond.

The first run of Wolfie’s Whisky will be available across the United Kingdom, in Irealnd, the Republic of Ireland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

Fans can register for access to an exclusive presale from 16 June via wolfiescoming.com. Wolfie’s Whisky will be priced at RRP £35 (US$43).

Stewart joins a slew of celebrities who have launched spirit brands in recent weeks, including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Emma Watson.

